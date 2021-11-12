Gainesville resident draws from personal experiences in short film 'Hispanic Actor'

From a young age, Gainesville resident Javier Vazquez Jr. has been passionate about acting. After years of performing in small plays and writing his own screenplays, Vazquez released his first short film “Hispanic Actor” during the pandemic. Now the actor, writer and producer is ready for what comes next.
Since his work brought him to Gainesville by way of Buffalo, New York — his hometown — in 2008, Vazquez has been navigating the acting world with small roles in films including “The Mule,” “Venom,” “Ozark” and “The Oval,” working alongside actors and directors like Bradley Cooper and Tyler Perry.
Descending from a family of singers, dancers and performers, the arts have always had a prominent place in Vazquez’s life.
“My mom loved to dance and she loved to be the center of attention,” he said. “My dad was always cracking jokes. He’s the life of the party all the time, so I grew up with this kind of performance type of mentality.”
He discovered his love for performing after reenacting a scene from “Of Mice and Men” during a class in high school when his teacher pulled him aside and encouraged him to pursue acting.
In college, Vazquez was booked in theater productions while taking acting classes and graduated with a degree in education and a minor in theater. Upon moving to Gainesville, he worked as an educator at Gainesville City Schools until early last year, when he began to work on “Hispanic Actor.”
“I’d perform at church and I’d write plays that we’d perform for Easter or special events, but I really didn’t take it serious until I moved here,” he said.
Jumping into the making of “Hispanic Actor” was something that came easy, according to Vazquez; the initial screenplay was written in one sitting in 2019 after a friend suggested he make a Spanish film.
Like many plans in 2020, filming for the movie, which was slated to begin in March of last year, was postponed due to the pandemic.
“It was heartbreaking but it was also a blessing in disguise because it gave me more time to reflect on what I wanted to do,” Vazquez said.
With many people in the entertainment industry struggling to find work, Vazquez spoke to director Kyle Scott and was able to pull the production together in the span of two weeks. The entirety of the film was shot in two days.
Balancing producing with starring in the film was a first-time experience for Vazquez.
“It wasn’t easy and I don’t know how people do it,” he said. “It was definitely a mental muscle because I was so familiar with the character and because I had time to marinate and reflect on (him), it was easy to just fall into character when it was time.”
“Hispanic Actor” is a comedy following the life of Marlo who, played by Vazquez, is a struggling actor going through auditions while also having to deal with Mario, played by Kenneth Trujillo, a more attractive actor who always ends up getting the roles that Marlo auditions for.
In the film, Vazquez draws from many of his own experiences as an Hispanic actor. His life has imitated art on multiple occasions as he and Trujillo have auditioned for several of the same roles in actuality.
“What’s for you is for you and if something comes your way, it’s a blessing, and if something goes somebody else’s way, it’s a blessing for them,” Vazquez said. “Just acknowledging that if the universe says it’s for you, it’s for you and nobody can take it from you.”
Vazquez said that the film is something that Hispanic actors can relate to and hopes to open the door for the Hispanic community to be involved in the film industry.
Vazquez is continuing to pursue more auditions and roles just as his character Marlo, but he’s still not done with “Hispanic Actor”.
Based on the feedback he received from the film’s premiere, Vazquez has decided to turn what was originally going to be a short film trilogy of “Hispanic Actor” into a six-episode series. He has pitched the concept to several production companies in hopes of bringing it to life.
“What’s next is continuing to lift up my community and tell stories that are relevant, tell stories that are important and stories that are entertaining,” he said.“Hispanic Actor” is currently being submitted to film festivals around the world and locally. For updates and future showings, visit hispanicactorfilm.com.