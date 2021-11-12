Gainesville resident draws from personal experiences in short film 'Hispanic Actor'

From a young age, Gainesville resident Javier Vazquez Jr. has been passionate about acting. After years of performing in small plays and writing his own screenplays, Vazquez released his first short film “Hispanic Actor” during the pandemic. Now the actor, writer and producer is ready for what comes next.

Since his work brought him to Gainesville by way of Buffalo, New York — his hometown — in 2008, Vazquez has been navigating the acting world with small roles in films including “The Mule,” “Venom,” “Ozark” and “The Oval,” working alongside actors and directors like Bradley Cooper and Tyler Perry.

Descending from a family of singers, dancers and performers, the arts have always had a prominent place in Vazquez’s life.

“My mom loved to dance and she loved to be the center of attention,” he said. “My dad was always cracking jokes. He’s the life of the party all the time, so I grew up with this kind of performance type of mentality.”