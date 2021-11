Gainesville resident draws from personal experiences in short film 'Hispanic Actor'

He discovered his love for performing after reenacting a scene from “Of Mice and Men” during a class in high school when his teacher pulled him aside and encouraged him to pursue acting.



In college, Vazquez was booked in theater productions while taking acting classes and graduated with a degree in education and a minor in theater. Upon moving to Gainesville, he worked as an educator at Gainesville City Schools until early last year, when he began to work on “Hispanic Actor.”

“I’d perform at church and I’d write plays that we’d perform for Easter or special events, but I really didn’t take it serious until I moved here,” he said.

Jumping into the making of “Hispanic Actor” was something that came easy, according to Vazquez; the initial screenplay was written in one sitting in 2019 after a friend suggested he make a Spanish film.

Like many plans in 2020, filming for the movie, which was slated to begin in March of last year, was postponed due to the pandemic.

“It was heartbreaking but it was also a blessing in disguise because it gave me more time to reflect on what I wanted to do,” Vazquez said.

With many people in the entertainment industry struggling to find work, Vazquez spoke to director Kyle Scott and was able to pull the production together in the span of two weeks. The entirety of the film was shot in two days.