This Black history-focused exhibit is unveiling in time for Juneteenth. Here are the details

The Northeast Georgia History Center has plans to use the Whites’ photography in a special way this month with an exhibit, “Juneteenth Generations: A Showcase of Historic Portraitures from the N.C. White Collection.”

On display June 9-30, the exhibit includes 70 portraits of Black individuals from the surrounding area.

During White’s career, personal portraits were expensive and were considered a big decision for families, particularly Black families, when they booked an appointment with a photographer, said Northeast Georgia History Center Collections and Archives Manager Lesley Jones. These photos would be passed down from generation to generation as proof of the families’ existence.

The average household annual income during the 1920’s, for example, was $3,269, according to data from the Internal Revenue Service. White’s portrait cost between $4-$6, according to his ledgers.

“And that doesn’t even count the cost of printing the photograph or mailing it, " said Jones.

“This was a really important moment for these people to sit down for a portrait,” said Northeast Georgia History Center Interim Executive Director Libba Beaucham. “The whole point of this exhibit is to reflect on the lives of these individuals.”