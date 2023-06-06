This Black history-focused exhibit is unveiling in time for Juneteenth. Here are the details

The long and storied history of Northeast Georgia and Gainesville has been captured in many mediums. One of which is the photography of N.C. White Jr., whose studio, which was started by his father, N.C. White Sr., stood at 40 Main St. on the Gainesville square from the 1880s to the 1950s.
“Juneteenth Generations: A Showcase of Historic Portraitures from the N.C. White Collection”
When: June 9-30
Where: Northeast Georgia History Center, 322 Academy St. NE, Gainesville
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
How much: $8 general admission; $6 students, military and seniors
More info: negahc.org/events
The Northeast Georgia History Center has plans to use the Whites’ photography in a special way this month with an exhibit, “Juneteenth Generations: A Showcase of Historic Portraitures from the N.C. White Collection.”
On display June 9-30, the exhibit includes 70 portraits of Black individuals from the surrounding area.
During White’s career, personal portraits were expensive and were considered a big decision for families, particularly Black families, when they booked an appointment with a photographer, said Northeast Georgia History Center Collections and Archives Manager Lesley Jones. These photos would be passed down from generation to generation as proof of the families’ existence.
The average household annual income during the 1920’s, for example, was $3,269, according to data from the Internal Revenue Service. White’s portrait cost between $4-$6, according to his ledgers.
“And that doesn’t even count the cost of printing the photograph or mailing it, " said Jones.
“This was a really important moment for these people to sit down for a portrait,” said Northeast Georgia History Center Interim Executive Director Libba Beaucham. “The whole point of this exhibit is to reflect on the lives of these individuals.”
The portraits in the exhibit are selected from the more than 40,000 glass plate and nitrate negatives of photographs that the Northeast Georgia History Center obtained, some of which date back to the 1920s.
White was one of the few artists that photographed both Black and white people during the years following the Reconstruction era, according to Jones.
White’s reputation as a portrait photographer went well past Northeast Georgia.
A business ledger the museum obtained during the procurement process, which began in August 2019, has White photographing someone as far north as Washington, D.C.
“He took photographs in Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina and Tennessee and was in business for over 70 years,” Jones said, adding that this particular collection of negatives has far more Black clientele than White’s contemporaries. “That’s something that’s really unique.”
Jones and the history center’s staff are still working to identify the people in the portraits. Serial numbers on the sides of each portrait can be used to submit identification information if visitors recognize them. Forms are available at the front desk.
“If they can help us recognize them, that would be great,” Jones said. “The whole collection offers a remarkable look into Gainesville’s citizenry.”