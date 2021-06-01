‘Be fiercely yourself and authentic.’ Check out this Gainesville native’s new record ‘Bitter Heart’

Through her soft melodic voice and indie-pop sound, the Gainesville native is gradually making a name for herself. For four years she dove into Atlanta’s music scene, playing at the city’s top venues, like Eddie’s Attic, Red Clay Music Foundry and the Music Room at Smith’s Olde Bar. Law, a University of North Georgia grad, recently moved to Nashville where she recorded her second extended play record, “Bitter Heart.”

“I feel this call,” Law said. “I just love it (music) so much. I can see how my songs have gotten better, and it excites me for where they’re going.”

Law remembers playing at her first gig when she was in her early 20s at the old Monkey Barrel in Gainesville. Before it closed down in 2016, the restaurant and bar offered a prime spot for rising musicians.