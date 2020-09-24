What are these spiders doing here? UNG team studying invasive Joro spiders in Northeast Georgia

Joro spiders are here, and they are thriving.

With their bright yellow bodies and distinctive multi-layered webs, it’s hard to miss them while walking along trails in Northeast Georgia or even lounging on a back porch.

The invasive species — which are native to China, Korea, Japan and Taiwan — started popping up in Northeast Georgia in 2014, according to Mattias Johansson, assistant professor of biology at the University of North Georgia Gainesville campus.

Like many others in Hall County, Johansson said the Joro spider caught his attention when it began appearing locally. The professor, who specializes in invasive species research, gathered a team of UNG students in August 2019 to begin measuring the arachnids’ potential ecological impact.

Although the pandemic threw a hiccup in the operation, Johansson said they have picked up their work this fall semester, focusing mainly on Joro spiders' prey.

How invasive are Joro spiders?

Over the past year, he said they have uncovered a few unknowns about the arachnid, including how it’s affecting native wildlife.

“One thing we’ve noticed is that they are probably competing for space with normal spiders,” Johansson said. “People have commented that there seems to be fewer writing spiders.”

Johansson said his team has found that certain predators do feed on the invasive species, including birds and mud dauber wasps. He said mud daubers will sting medium sized Joro spiders and use them to feed their larvae. Once the larvae break out of their eggs, they eat the arachnid alive.

“They have been found in (mud daubers’) nests,” he said. “I didn’t know mud daubers were generalists.”