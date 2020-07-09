Simple ways to attract butterflies to your yard this summer

As the summer cranks up the heat, the butterflies come out to play.



“Butterflies are cold-blooded, they like it hot,” Jo Ann Goldenburg, owner of Dahlonega Butterfly Farm said. “We typically start seeing them after May and more so as the summer gets even warmer.”

Planting flowers may bring a couple of butterflies to your yard, but if you’re wanting to attract a kaleidoscope of fluttering friends, you need a different strategy.

Goldenburg, who raises and cares for butterflies on a day-to-day basis, shared her tips and tricks for luring these delicate insects into your yard.