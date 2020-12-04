How did armadillos end up in Northeast Georgia?

There’s a leathery creature, which hasn’t always lived in Georgia, but which you may have seen dead on the side of the road or digging holes in your yard.

Rick Aiken of Gainesville, said he remembers calling Peter Gordon at Elachee Nature Science Center in 2013 when he first spotted a nine-banded armadillo in Gainesville.

“I gave him a call and said, ‘I found an armadillo,’” Aiken recounted. “He (Gordon) said, ‘No you didn’t.’”

Aiken said these calls became a regular occurrence, and after the first couple of sightings, Gordon started believing him and dubbed him the “armadillo watchman.”

Most of the ones he’s spotted are dead on the side of Thompson Bridge Road or Dawsonville Highway.

However, don’t let the mortality rate fool you. Armadillos thrive in Georgia.

“They’re interesting little guys,” Aiken said. “If you’re walking in the woods and run up on them, they’ll scare the devil out of you. They’ll jump straight up.”

Donnie Brown, who has lived in Hall for the past 40 years, said he started seeing armadillos in Gainesville three years ago, but only rarely. Now, he said his armadillos sightings have become as frequent as his opossum encounters.

“This year it just seemed to just explode,” Brown said. “I’ve seen them out in the wild around creeks, looking for grubs in the softer dirt.”

Brown said armadillo populations in the county seem to be denser around North Hall.