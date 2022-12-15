At this Gainesville horse rescue, ‘last stop’ doesn’t mean last chance

Miracles happen every day; just ask Joyce Pomeroy.
Since 2006, the Georgia transplant’s life has been devoted to doling out second chances to creatures that would otherwise have none via her nonprofit, Last Stop Horse Rescue.
The rescue, which leases a 66-acre farm in North Hall, is home to more than 40 horses that have been abused, abandoned, neglected or starved. A few are deaf, some are blind and many are well up in years, ranging from late 20s to early 40s — including the farm’s oldest tenant, a 43-year-old quarter horse named Jack.
Jack arrived with significant medical issues and, due to his age, a bleak prognosis.
“I said, ‘I’m going to give him a pain-free week, get some meds in him.’ That was about five years ago,” Pomeroy said. “You never give up, even if it looks like you should.”
Jack is just one of numerous success stories that unfold at Last Stop.
There’s Pete, a draft that arrived 1,500 pounds underweight, lethargic and near death.
“He was nothing but bones,” Pomeroy said. “The vet called me and said, ‘Joyce, if anyone can save this horse, it’s you.’ So Pete came … and he lived. There are so many reasons why he shouldn’t have, but he lived.”
There’s also Buddy, a miniature horse whose past was marked by extreme abuse when he arrived at Last Stop four years ago. Once so frightened Pomeroy could hardly approach or touch him without causing him to tremble and bolt, Buddy is now an ambassador for the rescue, his transformed demeanor calm and trusting owing to natural horsemanship practices Pomeroy and her 15 volunteers adhere to.
Rather than using intimidation or force, the rescue’s ethos are love, language — that is, nonverbal communication — and gentle leadership.
“When somebody wants to walk a horse, I will say, ‘Would you like to be dragged (along), or would you like to just ask the horse to come with you?’ Once a horse thinks and decides, he’ll do anything for you,” Pomeroy said.
Perhaps the best example of that statement is Beauty, a 10-year-old blind mare that took up residence at the farm last year. Her eyesight claimed by disease, Beauty arrived “very dominant” and fueled by fear, Pomeroy said.
“This horse you really could not touch. She would bite, she would push, she was dominant — but she had to be to survive. Horses are fight or flight and when they get scared, it’s not scared as in, ‘I’m going to get hurt,’ it’s, ‘I’m going to die.’ Their instinct is powerful.”
Beauty almost immediately forged a bond with Last Stop’s barn manager, Gina Ruppert, who marries Pomeroy’s imparted techniques with intuition and the horse’s nonverbal cues — like her breath pattern and the way she’s grazing, twitching her ears or swishing her tail — to form a language they both understand.
“I’ve got a nonverbal communication going with her,” Ruppert said. “I’m constantly talking or playing music on my phone so she’ll remember where I’m at. … Like with a human being, if you spend enough time with them, you begin to know where their head’s at by the way they sigh or the way they lean or the way they feel, and that’s what we rely on.”
Now, instead of barrel kicking when Ruppert tries to lift her feet, Beauty lifts them upon request as though it’s second nature.
“We’re getting there,” Ruppert said. “I’m really excited about where we’re going to be a year from now. It just takes time.”
No matter their past, every horse receives a new name upon their arrival to Last Stop — and a clean slate.
“I don’t want any labels, I don’t want any history; I just want to accept them and start Day One,” Pomeroy said. “The only story that matters is they’re here. A lot of rescues don’t take blind horses, deaf horses, horses that are old, horses with medication — that’s what my specialty is.”
A veteran New York firefighter, EMT and cardiologist office manager, Pomeroy never set out to launch a horse rescue, she said; it just sort of happened.
It started with 26-year-old Emma, who Pomeroy brought home as a pony after suffering a stroke and struggling to find her purpose.
“My worth was always getting up, putting on my stethoscope, my uniform, greeting patients, assisting the doctors, being somebody — and I was nobody,” she said. “I only knew how to take care of people, so I got this little pony and I woke up thinking, ‘Now I know what I’m going to do.’ She didn’t care if I couldn’t speak, she didn’t care if I couldn’t make sense. All she cared about was if I could take care of her, and I was worthy to her.”
In 2006, Pomeroy founded Last Stop Horse Rescue in Maine, her home state, with 28 horses. In 2015, they all moved south to be closer to Pomeroy’s children and grandchildren in Gainesville.
Pomeroy insists she isn’t a miracle worker — though Ruppert would emphatically disagree — or even a horse whisperer, but simply “a human being that happened to dedicate my life to saving horses.”
“They’re the miracles,” she said, “not me.”
“We take in the worst of the worst,” she said. “It’s just a way of life. It’s not what the horses can do for us, it’s what we can do for them — and in return, lives have been changed here. My life has been changed. Who rescued who? They rescued me. Every day, they rescue me.”For more information on Last Stop Horse Rescue, visit laststophorserescue.com.