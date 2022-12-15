At this Gainesville horse rescue, ‘last stop’ doesn’t mean last chance

The rescue, which leases a 66-acre farm in North Hall, is home to more than 40 horses that have been abused, abandoned, neglected or starved. A few are deaf, some are blind and many are well up in years, ranging from late 20s to early 40s — including the farm’s oldest tenant, a 43-year-old quarter horse named Jack.

Jack arrived with significant medical issues and, due to his age, a bleak prognosis.

“I said, ‘I’m going to give him a pain-free week, get some meds in him.’ That was about five years ago,” Pomeroy said. “You never give up, even if it looks like you should.”

Jack is just one of numerous success stories that unfold at Last Stop.

There’s Pete, a draft that arrived 1,500 pounds underweight, lethargic and near death.

“He was nothing but bones,” Pomeroy said. “The vet called me and said, ‘Joyce, if anyone can save this horse, it’s you.’ So Pete came … and he lived. There are so many reasons why he shouldn’t have, but he lived.”