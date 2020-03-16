The Times offices closing to the public at noon Monday, March 16

For the protection of our staff and our visitors, and to assure we are able to continue to provide vital news and information to the community, The Times will close its office to the public as of noon on Monday, March 16.

Customers are welcome to take advantage of our drive-through window during business hours. It is located on the right side of the building. There is also a night drop slot.

As always, you may contact us via email or telephone.

We are sorry for any inconvenience our closing may cause, but think we all can understand the necessity for doing so giving the current health emergency faced by the nation.

Thank you for your support of The Times. Now, it is more important than ever.

— Norman Baggs, general manager.