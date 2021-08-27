Column: Ties to Jimmy Carter remain strong in North Georgia

Frank Moore came a long way from a boy weighing nails at his family’s hardware store in Dahlonega to one of a U.S. president’s closest advisers.

He was the congressional liaison to President Jimmy Carter, and his Washington experience continues to this day, though he moved back to Georgia some time ago.

Moore, who actually was born in Gainesville but grew up in Dahlonega, is the last of the “Georgia Boys” who followed Carter to Washington. The other two were the late Jody Powell and Hamilton Jordan. Powell, who married Gainesvillian Nan Jared, was the president’s press officer and Jordan his chief of staff.

Moore also is the last living Carter associate who followed him all the way from when Carter was a state senator, then governor before he ran for president.

He had been working for a cereal company in Tennessee when he felt a calling to do something more meaningful and joined Georgia Mountains Planning and Development Commission in Gainesville running the Headstart program in 14 counties. He became known to Carter because Carter was on the board of the Central Georgia Planning and Development Commission. Carter came to Gainesville to hire Moore as that commission’s executive director.

Carter became a state senator, ran for governor and lost, but was elected the next time. He eventually made Moore his executive secretary. Moore helped Carter campaign for president, and he was named congressional liaison when Carter won.

You see those pictures of Carter and wife Rosalynn walking down Pennsylvania Avenue after his inauguration, and Frank and wife Nancy are right with them. The story goes that the Secret Service didn’t want the new president parading down Washington’s most prominent street. They wanted somebody in Carter’s entourage who would recognize strangers in the crowd. Carter told them Frank Moore “knows everybody,” so the Secret Service relented.

Persuading people in Congress to vote for Carter’s agenda wasn’t easy for Moore, but he persevered despite inevitable controversy and run-ins with high-profile officials of the day. Moore also worked in Carter’s unsuccessful campaign for re-election. Republican Ronald Reagan won the day.

That hasn’t been the end of the story for Moore, although he retired years ago on St. Simons Island.

Because of his status as one of the last living confidantes of Carter, he is called on constantly by those writing about or documenting Carter’s presidency. Moore’s papers are in the Carter Center archives in Atlanta, so when researchers go through them, their next stop or phone call is with Frank Moore.

He spent six months talking with Kai Bird, the latest Carter biographer, working on his warts-and-all book, “The Outlier.” The title comes from Carter and the “Georgia Boys” never being fully accepted by the then-Washington establishment. Moore is quoted extensively in the book. He has spent months with others rehashing Carter’s political years but ranks Bird’s book the most balanced and probably the best.

“He got it right,” he said.

Another North Georgian, the late lawyer and Judge Bill Gunter, also is named in the book as one of Carter’s closest advisers, though he didn’t join him in Washington. It was Gunter who gave him a copy of author/philosopher Reinhold Niebuhr’s essays about politics that served Carter as his political Bible, reinforcing his beliefs that a good Christian could be a good politician.

The Moores stay in touch with the Carters, most recently sitting with the famous couple at their wedding anniversary celebration in Plains. Frank also talks with them by phone regularly. Nancy Moore was a volunteer in Rosalynn’s White House office.

They don’t get back to North Georgia as often anymore unless it’s for medical reasons. The Moore family has a cabin on Lake Winfield Scott that they visit when they can.

The Moore name remains prominent in Lumpkin County, though many of the family are deceased or moved away. Frank’s grandfather owned a general store, and his father was the Ford dealer and founded Moore Hardware. There’s Morrison Moore Parkway (brother), and Moore’s Building Supply (brother Corky Moore) and sister Ann Wimpy.

