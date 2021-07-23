Column: Photography exhibit at Northeast Georgia History Center reveals pieces of Gainesville’s past

Northeast Georgia History Center is opening its exhibit of old-time photographers, N.C. White Sr. and Jr., this weekend.



The Gainesville father and son photographed people and scenes from all over the area from the 1880s until the 1950s.

The exhibit’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, running through the end of the year. It will include more than 30,000 glass and nitrate negatives of the White collection and a replica N.C. White studio.

Longtime Northeast Georgia residents will remember the N.C. White studio on South Main Street, just off the downtown square where the former Georgia Mountains Center parking deck stands today.

In the 1950s, three studios stood within doors of each other on South Main. The other two were Hardy’s and Magic Craft, located today on Candler Street.

Lesley Jones, archives manager at the history center, has spent months researching the photographers and helping acquire the “Fadeless Photographer: The N.C. White Studio Collection.” Many of the photographs are studio portraits, but some depict Hall County of years gone by.