Column: Watching TV, getting older and helping others

I think I join many of you in hoping that the stay at home program comes to an end soon.



I have become a creature of habit. After I drive my bus route, I come home and watch “The Price Is Right.” If I’m early enough, I squeeze in a portion of “Let’s Make A Deal.”

I miss the way they used to announce the prizes or the items to be priced. If the prize was furniture, they would say it was from “Broyhill, Lenoir, North Carolina.” I was traveling through North Carolina and decided to drive to Lenoir to see the headquarters of Broyhill.

It was watching a game show that I learned that Rice-A-Roni was the San Francisco treat. I have been to San Francisco a couple of times and have yet to find a restaurant that serves Rice-A-Roni.

And what about old Chef Boy-Ar-Dee? His real name was Ettore Boiardi. They were always giving away his product on those old game shows.

One of the networks has apparently run out of soap operas. They are showing reruns from 20 or 30 years ago.

I also find myself watching reruns of “Adam-12.” Those shows first aired about 50 years ago. If some guy in his 20s steals a grandmother’s pocketbook, there’s a good chance both of them have gone to that great police station in the sky.

I have also become acquainted with the delivery people from the package handling companies. My wife has found so many bargains that our doorbell rings almost daily.

I also like to check the security of the house. I have made sure that the light in the refrigerator is going off when the door is closed. This usually happens after I find an appropriate snack.

Enough of that.

Let me remind you that on Saturday, June 20, some of my friends are joining me to collect money, food or both for the Georgia Mountain Food Bank. Some of you have made a donation already, and I thank you.

Three days after that I’ll turn 60. I used to think that was soooo old. There are some days I feel very young. Then, I go and look in the mirror. There is a saying in some foreign language made by a person who has looked at themselves in the mirror. “I do not recognize you, but I will bathe you,” is the loose translation of the saying.

Enough of that, too.

We will be at the South Portico of First Baptist Church on Green Street. That’s the side that faces the Hall County Board of Education building. If you want to bring a few cans or a case of food, we will unload it for you and have all the needed protection for the coronavirus.

If you want to write a check, make it to Georgia Mountain Food Bank. We will be there from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. If the weather is rainy, you can pull under the portico.

I am doing this to help some folks who are in need of food. I laugh a lot about food, but this is a real need. Nobody should go to bed hungry in this day and time.

Thank you, in advance, for your help.

Harris Blackwood is a Gainesville resident whose columns publish weekly.