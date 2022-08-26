Column: Travels with Sandra Deal forged deep, familial bond

Many years ago, a young Gainesville woman who was a student at what is now Georgia College & State University went home with a friend who lived in Sandersville. A young man caught her eye. His name was Nathan. Nathan Deal.

There was nothing spicy about their first date. They went to choir practice down at the church. That must have been enough because the rest, as they say, is history.

They were never just Sandra and just Nathan, it was always Nathan and Sandra and there weren’t many days they were without each other.

Sandra went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday. She had been through a bout with breast cancer. It came back with a vengeance and attached itself to her brain. She had won one battle with cancer, but it wasn’t to happen again.

In 2010, a meeting was held at the Deal campaign headquarters. Sandra believed that retail politics, shaking hands and greeting people, was the way to win. When she was asked who she wanted to travel with her, she said me.

After I regained my composure, I turned to a colleague and said, “What did she say?” He said she essentially said I was about to take a road trip.

Aside from some of Nathan’s family in Statesboro, Sandra didn’t know many people in South Georgia. I did. We went to places like Hazlehurst, Claxton, Baxley, Americus and Cordele. We went to parades, fairs and festivals. We went one morning to the National Grits Festival.

A grits festival works like this: the organizers stir up a horse trough filled with grits. A contestant is weighed and then jumps in the trough and wallows around. When the time is up, you get weighed again and the person who collects the most grits wins. I am most thankful that she did not encourage me to jump in.

She also thought it was a sin to spend money on hotel rooms. We stayed in someone’s house and she was offered a very nice poster bed. I stayed in the grandson’s room. It was built to look like a racecar. The bed had waterproof sheets. I sweat alot for a fat boy. I was never so glad to reach Gainesville.

She visited all 159 counties in Georgia and our 180 school systems. She read to the children and left a copy of the book in each of the school libraries.

Sandra was much more concerned about others than herself. When we met for lunch a few weeks back, she looked at me and said I had lost some weight but needed to lose more. She was also concerned about a few other things.

At times, she was like a surrogate mother to me.

We developed a bond and departed with an “I love you.” I came to love her and Gov. Deal with a special relationship.

Miss Sandra, if you see my mama when you get to Heaven, tell her I love her and that I was blessed with a wonderful stand-in.

I’ll see you when we meet again some sweet day.





Harris Blackwood is a Gainesville resident whose columns publish weekly.