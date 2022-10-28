Column: Halloween has become an occasion for all ages

Halloween has become as much for grown-ups as it is for kids.



Find a bar on Oct. 31 and you’re likely to find someone dressed up as a vampire or a witch taking a sip of an adult beverage and whirling around the dance floor.

I miss the days when we would do simple things, like tie a beach towel around our neck to become Batman or Superman. I had a pair of red rainboots and I thought they looked like something a superhero would wear.

Our school had a Halloween carnival. We would bob for apples (I’m not so sure I want to do that these days). We had a ring toss game where you would try to ring a plastic loop around a prize.

There were hot dogs and chips. Some years they would dip an apple in a warm container of caramel.

We also had a cake walk. I don’t know if anyone has a cake walk anymore, but I can remember rushing to the nearest seat when the music ended abruptly.

One year, I won a cake. I thought I had really done something.

We also had a bunch of little plastic doodads, like fake teeth or a little bouncy ball. There was a game to win one.

We also played quick games of bingo to win a prize.

I remember going into a little booth covered with cloth. Somebody’s mama was dressed up like a fortune teller with what appeared to be a giant snow globe. She told me to be careful riding my bike home. I hit a bump on the sidewalk and had a mild crash. I thought she was the real deal.

On Halloween night, we knew where we should go for a special treat. In those days, folks would leave an extra frame or two on the film they shot during their summer vacation. They would stand us up in front of the fireplace and take a picture.

The treat was either something they made, like a cupcake, or a full-size candy bar. We thought we were hot stuff.

We mostly made our costumes from stuff around the house. I remember wearing a turban with a long cape. Mama found it in a rummage pile in front of a house. We also wore things like baseball and football uniforms. They were a bit big, but fun.

I realize that things cost more today than they did 60 years ago, but I was surprised to read that retail experts anticipate that American consumers will spend $10.6 billion on Halloween costumes, candy and the like.

That’s a lot of money, but I guess it is a contribution to boost our economy.

But I doubt that there are many little ladies who make special treats for selected neighbor kids. They remain a great memory to a guy who lived in those days.

Harris Blackwood is a Gainesville resident whose columns publish weekly.