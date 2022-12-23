Column: Friendship is a cup of cheer for hurting, lonely hearts

There was a time when we had equal numbers of Nativity scenes and Santa and his reindeer in the front yard of homes and businesses.

I love Santa and the magic he brings to little folks. But don’t forget that this is the time we celebrate the birth of Christ.

My mama died Dec. 8, 1996, and Christmas still has a little bit of difficulty for me. This year, I’ll be without family and it’s not my favorite day. I’m an Easter person.

But I keep hearing more and more about folks who can’t cope with the pressures of the holiday season.

A few weeks ago, my phone rang, and it was a friend from Alabama. He told me that another friend of ours had been fighting depression and had killed himself. It was a gut punch that I was not expecting on a Monday morning.

If you don’t read anything else here, read this: Northing bad, sad or depressing is worth ending your life. Maybe that is not the kind of thing you clip out and put on your refrigerator, but you need to tuck it away in your mind (or your heart) and pull it out every time you feel those negative urges coming on.

Many years ago, I had a Santa suit. I decided one Christmas Day to go and visit the nursing home in full costume. I saw a woman who I had known before she entered the nursing home. I called her by name and she said, “How do you know my name?”

I said, “I’m Santa Claus.”

She hugged me tight and said, “Santa Claus, take me with you.” A nurse told me that no one ever visited her. I think it helped me have an appreciation of people who are lonely.

Loneliness is a cruel thing. There are some people who live a life in seclusion and most often it is because family just turns their back on you. Some get dumped in a nursing home and don’t have a friend or visitor to come by. Some people isolate themselves when they lose a spouse or a child.

A hurting heart is awful.

Find yourself a church, a civic club or a group that gets together for coffee. We need the fellowship of others. A friend sent me a note this week and wrote, “Friends double our joy and divide our grief.” That’s the one you should put on your refrigerator.

I am blessed with an outgoing personality. But there are so many people who have a hard time extending their hand and meeting someone new.

If you had cancer and someone offered a cure, you would be on it right away. If you look hard enough, you’ll find someone who will share your friendship.

Every year at our church, we celebrate All Saints Day on the first Sunday in November. Sometimes it’s a reminder that we are not alone. We are not the only people who have experienced pain or loss.

We need to see more of the true reason that we celebrate Christmas.

Santa may make us smile, but God so loved the world that he gave his only son, our Savior. We need him at Christmas and beyond.

Harris Blackwood is a Gainesville resident whose columns publish weekly.



