The armchair quarterbacks are getting bored

I love when football season comes around. There are so many armchair quarterbacks out there. I love how people who have never suited up to play the game can offer coaching advice like they were Vince Lombardi.

The same is true for NASCAR fans. There are folks who have never driven on anything tougher than an Interstate highway who can tell you what’s wrong with a race driver or his car.

That brings me to our current pandemic. We have people who only know what they have heard on TV offering their opinions on medications, isolation or what we should do to protect one another.

I’ll be honest, I never thought we would get to the level of a pandemic. I thought some of the early efforts were way over the top.

Our state and national leaders have a lot of people providing them information. There are medical researchers, epidemiologists, and folks with more education than I’ll ever have. They are trying to determine what is or isn’t working to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Many of our national disasters are related to weather. We have all kinds of satellites and radar that can show us the strength of a storm and where it is likely to cause problems.

We don’t have a device for measuring the virus. It is completely new and there are trained professionals who are trying all sorts of medications to see if one will work.

I get amazed when I hear someone suggest the use of a certain medicine, because it worked for someone.

Until it can be fully vetted, something that works for one person may kill another. If you’re on the verge of breathing your last breath, you may want to use the kitchen sink approach.

We know this much, washing your hands in warm soapy water and keeping your hands away from your face, mouth and eyes does help.

In the coming days, we are going to see some businesses open up on a measured basis in Georgia. People across the state and nation have been spouting venom at Gov. Brian Kemp.

I don’t know if he is right or wrong, but I have to believe that he did not enter into his decision without some advice from folks who know some aspect of the pandemic.

I don’t want to go bowling, which is one of the businesses that can open. I don’t want to put my hand in a ball held by someone else or put my feet in a pair of rental shoes. I know that the Georgia National Guard or the Georgia State Patrol will not come to my door and forced me into a car to go to a bowling alley.

I have family members that are in the hair business. They are going to wear masks and have to completely sanitize their station between customers. The last thing she wants to do is bring the virus home.

We have businesses that are not getting the government-backed loans to carry them over. They are down to the choices of open their doors or go broke.

Am I nervous about some of the next steps in restarting our economy: Yes. But I’m not going to kick those who are making the decisions. They are getting the best advice available and just like treating the virus; we will soon learn what works.