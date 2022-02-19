Guest column, Traci Jenkins: How to know when forgetfulness is something to worry about

As a primary care physician, patients often ask me about foggy thinking and forgetfulness, especially as they age. Losing keys, misplacing a wallet or forgetting someone’s name can be common experiences. However, for middle age to older adults, these memory lapses can be alarming, and sometimes bring about thoughts of dementia.



Just like our bodies, our brains also change over time, and its normal to be a little more forgetful as we age. It’s also helpful to recognize normal changes from other changes that need medical attention.

I’d like to elaborate on differences between normal, age-related forgetfulness and serious memory concerns—like dementia.

What is normal age-related forgetfulness?

As we get older, our brains start to lose sharpness with regards to memory, reasoning and understanding. This is considered normal forgetfulness that comes with getting older, especially in those who are over 65 years of age. A common example is difficulty recalling names with faces of people that we know, but it doesn’t progress into serious conditions.

I have included some tips below to help keep our brain strong and healthy. Remember, like our muscles, if we don’t use them over time, they become weaker!

What is mild cognitive impairment?

This is a condition in which people have more thinking or memory problems than other people their age, but they can still perform their regular daily activities.

Examples of mild cognitive impairment include losing things often, forgetting important events or appointments and having more trouble coming up with desired words. Your doctor should monitor these changes over time.

What is dementia?

Dementia is a decrease in cognitive function that includes thinking, remembering, reasoning, as well as behavioral abilities that affect daily life activities. Symptoms may include problems with language skills, visual perception or paying attention, which worsen over time.

There are different types of dementia, like Alzheimer’s dementia, and treatment options vary. Dementia is not a normal part of aging.

What you need to know about your memory

Exercise and nutrition: Continued physical activity benefits the brain and thinking. Exercise stimulates the brain’s ability to maintain and create connections. It also increases the size of a brain area involved in memory and learning. Aerobic exercise, such as brisk walking, is beneficial. Just two and a half hours of physical activity each week can give a host of health benefits, including memory improvement. A healthy diet is also vital for a healthy brain.

Socializing: Connecting with other people through social activities and community programs help to keep your brain active and improve memory. People who engage in meaningful, productive activities with others tend to live longer, boost their mood and have a sense of purpose. So, make the time to be with friends and family.

Stress: Stress is a natural part of life. However, over time, chronic stress can change the brain, affect memory and increase the risk for dementia. Manage stressors with various stress relieving practices such as journaling, relaxation techniques and of course exercise.

Sleep: At any age, getting a good night’s sleep helps keep our brain healthy. Sleep problems such as not getting enough sleep, sleeping poorly and sleep disorders, can lead to trouble with memory, concentration and other cognitive functions.

Attitude: Having positive beliefs about aging can improve memory performance in older adults. Keep a sense of control and remain confident in your memory. Don’t assume that little memory lapses automatically indicate that you have dementia. Use of memory aids can help boost your confidence. Some examples of memory aids include to-do lists, calendars, routines, using associations for recall and not rushing. Putting items such as your wallet or purse, keys, phone, and glasses in the same place each day also reinforce routines.

Medical conditions: Various conditions can be related to poor memory such as high or low blood pressure, stroke, diabetes, thyroid disease and depression. I recommend that you undergo regular check-ups with your physician to make sure any medical issues remain well managed.

Below is a short list of possible serious memory issues that should prompt one to seek medical evaluation and monitoring:

Asking the same questions repeatedly

Getting lost in places a person knows well

Becoming more confused about time, people and places

Not taking care of oneself — eating poorly, not bathing or behaving unsafely

Below are a couple of resources that you may find helpful if you or a loved one is struggling with aging and/or memory decline.

Legacy Link (Your Aging and Disability Resource Connection): legacylink.org

Alzheimer’s Foundation: alzfdn.org

It is never too late to make healthy and positive changes in your life, no matter how old you are. Try incorporating some of these tips into your daily routine and remember to enjoy all that life has to offer.





Dr. Traci Jenkins is a part of the family medicine resident program at Northeast Georgia Health System. Columns publish occasionally from residents in the program.