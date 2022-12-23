Guest column, R. Garry Glenn: Arrival of the light of the world celebrated on Christmas

The people walking in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of deep darkness a light has dawned.-Isaiah 9: 2 (NIV)





Circle of love, halo of light

When Jesus was born on that Christmas night.

And oh, what a night that holy night was

When Bethlehem glowed in a circle of love-

— Dolly Parton





At this time of year, the images of light abound. Our houses and lawns are ablaze with light as Christians and non-Christians alike celebrate a holiday originally designed to celebrate the arrival of “the light of the world.”

I suppose it is somewhat ironic that the secular seems to have overtaken a holiday that probably grew out of pagan celebrations already in place which honored the turn of the year at the winter solstice. The Yule or “Jul” celebrations had already been around for thousands of years and the winter celebration known as Saturnalia was celebrated by the Romans.

Light is also a prominent part of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah as people light the menorah in remembrance of the re-dedication of the Second Temple and the recovery of Jerusalem during the Maccabean revolt. The celebration is also sometimes known as “The Festival of Lights” in remembrance of the miraculous extension of a single jar of oil which enabled lamps to be lit for eight days.

It is a characteristic of light that no matter how deep the darkness is, light is not overcome by it. In fact, light dispels darkness, and the greater the light, the less of the darkness. Light is powerful and comforting. It symbolizes knowledge or “enlightenment.”

The Magi, those “wise men” of the Bible, after all, followed the light of a new star.

At the house, we keep a couple of night-lights burning to make easier those pre-dawn trips to the bathroom or the kitchen to grab a drink of water. It’s amazing how much clarity those tiny bulbs add to the situation.

In the darkness that existed along the Western Front during World War I on Christmas Eve, the allied soldiers huddled in the trenches began to hear something, and it wasn’t the sound of gunfire. It was the sound of a German soldier singing, “Stille Nacht, heilige Nacht, Alles schläft; einsam wacht...” Perhaps they did not know the meaning of the words, but they recognized the melody. It was “Silent Night:” and they began to sing along.

By the dawn of Christmas Day, at various places along the Western Front, an unofficial truce was declared. The soldiers from both sides met in no-man’s land and exchanged small gifts of trinkets, buttons, hats, candy and cigarettes. Then, in perhaps the most outlandish event of the Great War, they organized a soccer match! The War was put on hold, to allow peace on earth.

The light of peace broke through the darkness of a world war, if only for a little time.

Sadly, the truce was not to last. Soon enough, somebody shot somebody else, and the war resumed for nearly four more years.

Yet, on that Christmas in 1914, those soldiers declared, “On this day, I will not kill anyone. On this day, I will wage peace, not war. On this day, I will play soccer, instead of using a machine gun. On this day, I choose to live in the light.”

It occurs to me that we have to make decisions every day. We can choose to do good or to do evil. We can choose light over darkness.

When the angelic chorus filled the skies with light and song on that first Christmas, it sang about peace on earth and good will to mortals. These days, in such a contentious society with war abounding, does that seem like a pipe dream?

I remind you that in the middle of a World War, on Christmas, young men chose to battle each other in soccer, rather than battle with guns and bayonets. If they can do that, why can’t we?

The answer is, we can, and not just at Christmas but all the time.

May the Light of the World shine upon you this holiday season and grant you His peace, now and always.

Merry Christmas!





R. Garry Glenn is a certified lay servant and guest speaker from McEver Road United Methodist Church. He and his wife Jill live in Oakwood with their dog, Rue.

