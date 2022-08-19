Volleyball scoreboard: North Hall, Gainesville pick up victories

Claire Bowen had 10 kills and three blocks for North Hall in wins against West Hall (25-16, 25-9) and Flowery Branch (25-11, 25-22) on Thursday in Oakwood. Sarah Davidson added six kills, three blocks and four aces for the Lady Trojans, while Lexie Martin had 30 assists, two aces and two kills.
Also for North Hall, Gavyn Graber had five kills and two aces, while Anna Kate Shoaf finished with 10 digs and four aces.
GAINESILLE SWEEPS TRI-MATCH: Hannah Stewart led the Lady Red Elephants with 18 kills and three blocks in wins against Forsyth Central (22-25, 25-22, 15-12) and East Forsyth (25-17, 25-16) on Thursday in Gainesville. Kerrigan Gruhn finished with 12 kills and an ace for Gainesville, while Avery Lindsey had 43 assists and two aces.
Also for the Lady Red Elephants, Jay Maldonado had five aces and five assists, while Caroline Reisman chipped in 10 kills and an assist.
On Saturday, Gainesville takes part in the All-City Challenge at South Forsyth High.