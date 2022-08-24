Volleyball scoreboard: Gainesville splits tri-match to open region play

Gainesville opened its region schedule, splitting matches with Apalachee and Shiloh on Tuesday in Winder.
In the opener, the Lady Red Elephants lost to Apalachee (25-17, 17-25, 15-7). Then in the nightcap, Gainesville topped Shiloh (25-6, 25-12).
On Saturday, Gainesville (8-9, 1-1 Region 8-6A) takes part in the Hall County championships.
CHEROKEEE BLUFF SPLITS TRI-MATCH: The Lady Bears picked up a win against Mountain View (27-25, 25-19) and lost to Parkview (25-16, 25-21) on Tuesday.
High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports @gainesvilletimes.com.