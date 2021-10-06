SCOREBOARD: Lakeview Academy picks up victory over Athens Christian

Lucy Park had 17 kills, 22 digs and four aces for Lakeview Academy in a 3-1 win against Athens Christian on Tuesday.
Maggie Rogers finished with 11 kills for the Lady Lions, while Jordan Thomas chipped in five kills and 13 digs.
Also for Lakeview Academy, Celia Wilson-Petino had five kills and 13 digs, while Addie Gilmer had five aces.
Up next, the Lady Lions face Habersham Central, Stephens County and Pinecrest Academy in a quad-match on Thursday in Mount Airy.
