SCOREBOARD: Gainesville edges Denmark in Region 6-7A

Izzy Garrish had 15 assists, five digs and six kills for Gainesville in a win against Denmark (19-25, 26-24, 11-25, 25-21, 15-11) on Thursday in Gainesville. Callie Patterson had a block and four kills for the Lady Red Elephants, while Margaret Embry had an ace, assist and 15 digs.

Also for Gainesville (20-16, 2-2 Region 6-7A), Abbey Council had two blocks. Jay Maldonado finished with two aces, 15 digs, two blocks and 15 kills for the Lady Red Elephants, while Kerrigan Gruhn had six aces, 11 digs, two blocks and 10 kills.

