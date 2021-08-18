High school volleyball: Lakeview Academy, North Hall and Cherokee Bluff earn tri-match sweeps

Lucy Park had eight kills and fives aces for Lakeview Academy in a win against East Forsyth (25-12, 25-12, 25-23) on Tuesday. It marked the first win for Lady Lions coach Mia McKensey

Also for Lakeview Academy, Maggie Rogers had seven kills, while Celia Wilson-Patino had five aces.

Up next, Lakeview Academy visits Chestatee for a tri-match with Jackson County at 6 p.m. Thursday.