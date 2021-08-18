High school volleyball: Lakeview Academy, North Hall and Cherokee Bluff earn tri-match sweeps

Lucy Park had eight kills and fives aces for Lakeview Academy in a win against East Forsyth (25-12, 25-12, 25-23) on Tuesday. It marked the first win for Lady Lions coach Mia McKensey
Also for Lakeview Academy, Maggie Rogers had seven kills, while Celia Wilson-Patino had five aces.
Up next, Lakeview Academy visits Chestatee for a tri-match with Jackson County at 6 p.m. Thursday.
NORTH HALL TOPS JEFFERSON, CLARKE CENTRAL: Lexie Martin had 20 assists, five kills and five aces for the Lady Trojans in wins Tuesday against Jefferson (16-25, 25-14, 16-14) and Clarke Central (25-17, 25-22) in Gainesville.
Claire Bowen added five kills and three blocks for the Lady Trojans, while Sarah Davidson had eight kills, one block and a pair of digs.
Also for North Hall, Anna Kate Shoaf finished with 14 digs and three kills, while Amelia Shoemaker had seven kills.
CHEROKEE BLUFF SWEEPS TRI-MATCH: Madelyn Levine had seven aces, while Kayla Burroughs chipped in two digs for Cherokee Bluff in wins against Madison County (25-19, 25-20) and Franklin County (25-1, 25-6) on Tuesday. Camille Godfrey had one dig, while Abbi Hutchins had an ace and six digs.
Also for the Lady Bears, Brandyn Peterson had four kills, two blocks and a dig. Emma Staples added 13 kills, two aces, one block and a dig for Cherokee Bluff.
