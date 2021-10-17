By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school volleyball: Flowery Branch takes No. 2 spot in Area 8-4A after semifinal victory over Chestatee
Four Hall County school open playoffs next week
Flowery Branch's Ashlyn Browning (5) returns the ball against Chestatee in the Area 8-4A tournament on Oct. 14, 2021 in Flowery Branch. Photo by Bill Murphy

Flowery Branch seniors Ashlyn Browning and Brianna Moore each had pivotal kills in the deciding third set en route to a win against Chestatee (15-25, 25-18, 16-14) in the semifinal round of the Area 8-4A tournament Saturday at Jefferson. 

Lady Falcons juniors Emma Wittman and Lyza Thigpen played a big role in securing the win. 

To make it into the semifinals, Flowery Branch beat Madison County in two sets and then North Oconee (25-18, 21-25, 15-9). 

After falling to Jefferson in the finals, Flowery Branch will open with a home playoff match against Druid Hills on Wednesday. 

Playoff schedule
Tuesday's matches
Class 3A

Cherokee Bluff vs. Redan

North Hall vs. Westminster

Wednesday's matches
Class 4A

Flowery Branch vs. Druid Hills

Chestatee at Arabia Mountain

Regional events