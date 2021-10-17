High school volleyball: Flowery Branch takes No. 2 spot in Area 8-4A after semifinal victory over Chestatee

Flowery Branch seniors Ashlyn Browning and Brianna Moore each had pivotal kills in the deciding third set en route to a win against Chestatee (15-25, 25-18, 16-14) in the semifinal round of the Area 8-4A tournament Saturday at Jefferson.
Lady Falcons juniors Emma Wittman and Lyza Thigpen played a big role in securing the win.
To make it into the semifinals, Flowery Branch beat Madison County in two sets and then North Oconee (25-18, 21-25, 15-9).
After falling to Jefferson in the finals, Flowery Branch will open with a home playoff match against Druid Hills on Wednesday.
Playoff schedule
Tuesday's matches
Class 3A
Cherokee Bluff vs. Redan
North Hall vs. Westminster
Wednesday's matches
Class 4A
Flowery Branch vs. Druid Hills
Chestatee at Arabia Mountain