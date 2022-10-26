High school volleyball: Cherokee Bluff eliminated in state quarterfinals against Whitewater

Cherokee Bluff had a hard enough job dealing with Whitewater’s big hitters and net presence on both offense and defense during their Class 4A state volleyball quarterfinal match.

The Bears task became even tougher when the visiting Wildcats forced the issue enough to limit the scoring opportunities for their own offensive leaders.

That combination, and their own errors proved too much to overcome as Whitewater ended the Bears’ season with a 25-13, 25-19, 25-22 victory Wednesday in Flowery Branch.

The sheer power of seniors Shelby Walker Chamblin (16 kills, 1 block) and Aleya Westbrook (8 kills, 3 blocks) were enough of a force to keep Cherokee Bluff on its heels throughout the match and limit quality scoring looks for Cherokee Bluff’s big hitters Grace Blythe Cornett (6 kills), Sierra Piland (7 kills) and Emma Staples (6 kills).

And when that trio, or any other Cherokee Bluff hitters, did find a quality look, state digs leader Cyleigh Sayler (match-high 36 digs) and the Whitewater back row more often than not had an answer, and was an equally important reason the Wildcats (32-4) advanced to the state semifinals and end the Bears’ season at 37-13.

“They’re a great team,” Cherokee Bluff coach Tiann Myer said of Whitewater. “They did a lot of things. They’ve got a great defense. They’ve got a great offense. We just couldn’t get a lot of shots to fall that usually (have fallen) for us this season.

“We knew (Saylers) was amazing. We knew they had an amazing outside (Chamblin). There wasn’t anything that was shocking us. It was just that we had to adjust, and times we did and at (other) times, we didn’t. They’re good.”

Whitewater showed just how good it was in the opening set by answering after Cherokee Bluff took the early 1-0 lead to score 10 of the next 11 points and basically cruise to the 25-13 victory.

However, the Bears made the Wildcats work considerably harder in the next two sets by building sizable early leads of their own at 10-5 in Set 2 and 8-3 in Set 3.

Both instances drew timeouts by Whitewater to try to change momentum, and Cherokee Bluff didn’t help its own cause with errors – one on an attack that sailed out in Set 2 and serve that went long in Set 3.

“For sure, we gave them a lot of free balls,” Myer said. “I don’t want to say a lot, but maybe a few times we could’ve put a little more heat on it. I think (Whitewater) got up in their heads a little more trying to place the ball … but that wasn’t going our way.”