Flowery Branch puts Pickens away in three sets, earns spot in state volleyball semifinals

After locking up the biggest volleyball victory in Flowery Branch history, senior outside hitter Ashlyn Browning had one word to best sum up the feeling.



Epic.

On Wednesday, Browning and a strong group of Lady Falcons seniors swept Pickens (25-14, 25-16, 25-13) in the Class 4A state quarterfinals on Wednesday in Flowery Branch.

With the win, the Lady Falcons locked up a spot in the state semifinals against Northwest Whitfield on Saturday in Cartersville.

Flowery Branch was solid from beginning to end against the Lady Dragons.

Solid communication, passing and limited errors made it a best-of-five match that Flowery Branch was able to put in the win column in about an hour.

“Words really can’t describe how excited we are about this,” Browning said.

As soon as it was finished, Flowery Branch’s volleyball squad and student section converged on the floor to celebrate its second playoff win on its home floor in 2021.

And there were plenty of photos snapped for the Lady Falcons to slap up on social media.

Second-year Flowery Branch coach Taylor Bowman was thrilled that her players were able to have a special moment on the floor after a resounding victory.

“It’s just great to see all the pieces coming together,” Bowman said. “This is my dream as a coach. It’s so cool to see it all coming to fruition.”

In the second set, Pickens started to make unforced errors.

In the final set, Flowery Branch scored the first eight points, before momentarily allowing Pickens to creep back to as close to three points before the match was put away.

Now, the Lady Falcons are just one win away from playing for the state championship on Nov. 6 at the Lake Point Sports Complex.