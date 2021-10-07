Area 7-3A volleyball tournament: North Hall picks up wins on Day 1 against East Forsyth, Cherokee Bluff

The North Hall High volleyball program has already been crowned Hall County champions for 2021.



Now, the Lady Trojans are two steps closer to an Area 7-3A championship, following a pair of wins on Day 1 of its eight-team tournament on Wednesday in Gainesville.

Lexie Martin was clutch for North Hall with 31 assists, six kills and six aces during a nine-point service run. Claire Bowen and Gavyn Graber each finished with 12 kills for the Lady Trojans.

North Hall won a second-round thriller that went to three sets against Cherokee Bluff (20-25, 26-24, 15-10).

Trailing 1-0, the Lady Trojans rallied to win the second set after being down 24-17.