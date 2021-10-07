Area 7-3A volleyball tournament: North Hall picks up wins on Day 1 against East Forsyth, Cherokee Bluff

The North Hall High volleyball program has already been crowned Hall County champions for 2021.
Now, the Lady Trojans are two steps closer to an Area 7-3A championship, following a pair of wins on Day 1 of its eight-team tournament on Wednesday in Gainesville.
Lexie Martin was clutch for North Hall with 31 assists, six kills and six aces during a nine-point service run. Claire Bowen and Gavyn Graber each finished with 12 kills for the Lady Trojans.
North Hall won a second-round thriller that went to three sets against Cherokee Bluff (20-25, 26-24, 15-10).
Trailing 1-0, the Lady Trojans rallied to win the second set after being down 24-17.
With the wins, North Hall will next face second-seeded Lumpkin County at 5 p.m. Thursday.
North Hall opened with a sweep of first-year program East Forsyth (25-7, 25-14).
Also for the Lady Trojans, Amelia Shoemaker had 11 kills, while Anna Kate Shoaf had 21 digs and two aces.
The Lady Indians advanced with a second-round win against West Hall.
Lumpkin County beat Gilmer in the first round.
On Day 2, seeding will be determined by the top four finishers taking the corresponding spot to the Class 3A state tournament.
The top two seeds will open with a home playoff match on Oct. 19 or 20, while the third and fourth seed will go on the road to open state.