All in the Family: Gainesville's Kerrigan Gruhn adding another chapter to proud legacy

She started playing volleyball as a middle blocker in middle school and club volleyball, then moved to rightside hitter as a freshman and sophomore, and now has been an outside hitter the past two seasons.

All the while, Gruhn has found a way to not just contribute to the Red Elephants both on offense and defense, but become a force in both areas.

“This year has probably been the pinnacle for her,” Gainesville coach Randy Roys said of Kerrigan Gruhn. “I think she’s approaching something like 700 kills (for her career). … “We tell our players, ‘You’ve got to be versatile.’ So she’s definitely taken advantage of that. She’s playing all the way around now as far as defensively. This is the first year she’s done that.

“She’s done a good job with that. I think she’s our leader on the team in (service) aces and definitely the leader on the team in kills, and probably second to our libero in digs. She’s had a very productive senior year.”

Gruhn has accomplished all her achievements throughout her career after coming into the program with a seemingly high bar to clear in living up to the success her family name has had over nearly the past 60 years, particularly that of her grandfather.

However, while that kind of family legacy might seem a little intimidating, her family and her coaches went to great pains to help her understand that she didn’t need to feel any pressure to live up to anything any of her elder family members ever accomplished.

“Me and my wife have never put pressure on her to perform or live up to any standards,” Matthew Gruhn said. “So I think that’s helped, and I think both our girls – Madeline played tennis, and Kerrigan’s success has been very neat – have just needed to be the best they can be. So I think that’s worked out well.”

And for her part, Kerrigan says she never felt any such pressure, particularly with regard to her grandfather. Perhaps that is because she never even met Bobby Gruhn, who passed away in 1995, long before she was even born.

“Obviously, I wish more than anything that I would’ve gotten to meet him, and I will someday. Just not here (on Earth),” Kerrigan Gruhn said of her grandfather, who was also a longtime Drivers Education teacher at Gainesville High. “I grew up always hearing stories about him. It seems like everywhere I go with my Dad, someone’s always telling (him), ‘Your Dad was my football coach or Driver’s Ed teacher,’ and I hear all the stories.

“It’s really cool because even though he’s not on this earth anymore, his legacy is, obviously, still present. For sure, I got to know him (through these stories). I can remember (one) little story when I (took) Driver’s Ed at the beginning of my sophomore year. My teacher used to be really good friends with my grandfather, so he would tell me stories the entire six hours we were together, but I didn’t mind. I thought it was really cool. It’s really special to have such an amazing grandfather and being able to graduate on his field.”

Ah, the stories.

There are so many of them that, some of them do get old after a while, though as Kerrigan has gotten older, she has embraced hearing them, even many of the ones she’s already heard.

As she pointed out, they’ve provided her an opportunity to learn a lot about her grandfather as much as a man as about the athletics legend that he was.

“I feel like when I was little, maybe (it was tiresome), just because I didn’t really understand how many people knew him,” Kerrigan Gruhn said. “But as I’ve grown up, I’ve loved hearing stories about him because I never got to know him in person, but through these stories, I’m learning about who he was as a person and all the amazing things he did for so many people, and not just in football.”

As much as she has appreciates the family history and learning all about it, she has put a lot of her focus on her present as a senior with the Red Elephants, and future, which she hopes will include playing volleyball in college.

Gruhn currently holds a scholarship offer from Life University, and also has received interest from other college programs like Southern Wesleyan, Maryville (Tenn.) College, Emmanuel College and Truett-McConnell University.

Still, there are times where she wonders what she might say to her grandfather if she had the chance to speak to him.

She says it would have more to do with the Gruhn’s legacy as a family than anything any individual member has done in an athletic setting.

“A lot. I’d probably say, "Thanks for giving me your athletic genes. It’s much appreciated,’” Gruhn said. “And I would just tell him, ‘You raised a really good son. I’ve got a really good Dad.’”