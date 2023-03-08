Tennis scoreboard: North Hall girls, boys sweep past Johnson

North Hall's girls dropped only nine total games in five matches in rolling to a 5-0 Region 8-4A sweep of Johnson on Tuesday at North Hall.

Lilly Perry scored a 6-0, 6-0 victory in No. 3 singles, while Gabbie Jenkins posted at 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Ali Moore and Maggie Perry won its No. 2 doubles match 6-0, 6-1.



Also posting victories for the Lady Trojans on Tuesday were Ella Kate Canaday at No. 1 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Riley Morgan and Callie Clark.

North Hall returns to action Wednesday with a trip to East Forsyth for another region match.



NORTH HALL BOYS 5, JOHNSON 0: Jack Maddox, Griffin Keener and Jaycob Wagner all won in singles action, while the doubles teams of Luis Delgado and Easton McNair and Brooks Dorsey and Logan Adams were also victorious.

Next up, the Trojans travel to East Forsyth for a region match on Wednesday.



FLOWERY BRANCH GIRLS 5, CLARKE CENTRAL 0: The Lady Falcons rolled past the Lady Gladiators in a Region 8-5A match Tuesday at Flowery Branch.

Sandra Hernandez, Kate Martin and Avery Marx each won their singles matches and Flowery Branch also got wins from Casey Skaggs and Violet Shultz at No. 1 doubles and Casey Beaver and Haley Bursinger at No. 2 doubles.

CLARKE CENTRAL BOYS 3, FLOWERY BRANCH 2: Logan Huntsman scored a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Josh Warren and Ty Weatherley also won in straight sets, but the Falcons fell to the Gladiators in a Region 8-4A match Tuesday.

