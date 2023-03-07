Tennis scoreboard: Flowery Branch, boys and girls get 8-5A sweep of Jefferson

A sweep of the doubles matches paced Flowery Branch's boys in a 4-1 team victory over Jefferson in Region 8-5A action Monday at Flowery Branch.
Ty Weatherly and Josh Warren posted a straight-set (6-3, 6-2) win at No. 1 singles over the Dragons' Roman Smith and Nick Yoth, while the Falcons' No. 2 team of Reid Barnes and Eli King outlasted Conner Mantooth and Jake Dorough for a 5-7, 6-4, 10-7 win at No. 2 doubles.
Flowery Branch also got singles wins from Brayden Jackson at No. 1 and Logan Magnuson at Line 2.
FLOWERY BRANCH GIRLS 3, JEFFERSON 2: Singles wins by Sandra Hernandez at No. 1 and Avery Marx at No. 3 helped the Lady Falcons edge Jefferson in Region 8-5A play Monday at Flowery Branch.
The Lady Falcons, who next host Clarke Central in another region home match Tuesday, also got a victory from their No. 1 singles team of Casey Skaggs and Violet Shultz.
