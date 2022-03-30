By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Tennis: North Hall girls earn Region 7-3A championship, Trojans boys claim second place
North Hall's boys and girls tennis teams played in the Region 7-3A championship matches Wednesday in Dahlonega. Photo courtesy Bob Woodworth

Lilly Perry closed out a two-set win at No. 3 singles for the North Hall girls to secure a 3-2 win against Cherokee Bluff in the Region 7-3A championship match on Wednesday in Dahlonega. 

Perry won a tight battle 7-5, 6-4 to secure the match. 

Also winning for the Lady Trojans were both of their other singles players.

With the win, North Hall will open the state playoffs in Gainesville. 

In the boys’ region championship match, North Hall lost to Cherokee Bluff 3-2. 

North Hall won both doubles matches. 

The Trojans boys will also open the state tournament in Gainesville, playing as a No. 2 seed in the Class 3A tournament. 

