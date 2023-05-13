High school girls tennis: Early deficits too much for North Hall girls to overcome in state title match against Pace Academy

The debut in the state tennis finals was a brief one for North Hall’s girls with a 3-0 loss to Pace Academy in the Class 4A championship match Saturday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.

However, despite the loss, head coach Bob Woodworth was confident that the experience of this season, which ended with a 20-5 record and a state runner-up finish, the best in school history, will be a valuable one for the future of the Lady Trojans’ program.

“Right now, I’m kind of stung with disappointment for the kids,” Woodworth said. “But it’s great to get here, and kind of looking to the future, these kids knew they had a terribly difficult opponent. Everything, it seemed like, was going against them, (but) they didn’t lay down.

“They gave it their all, so I’m proud of them for that. I’m looking forward to carrying that (accomplishment forward).”