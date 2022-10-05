Softball scoreboard: North Hall dominates Cedar Shoals in doubleheader

North Hall's Kristina Peach had three hits in each game as it beat Cedar Shoals 15-0 and 15-2 on Tuesday in Athens. In Game 1, Peach had a single, double and triple. Genesis Satterfield was 3 for 4 with a home run.
Also for the Lady Trojans, Mia Swords had two hits and drove in a pair of runs.
In the pitching circle, Mac Taylor and Peyton Prater combined for a no-hitter.
In the nightcap, Annabeth Gilleland was 2 for 3 with a triple and drove in three runs.
At the plate, Peach was 3 for 4 with two runs.
EAST FORSYTH 13, EAST HALL 1: Elvie Armour and Ansley Ivey each had a hit for the Lady Vikings on Tuesday.
High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.