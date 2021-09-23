SCOREBOARD: Harris shines in the circle for Flowery Branch in 3-0 win

Flowery Branch junior left-hander Nikki Harris threw a complete game with 17 strikeouts in a 3-0 win against North Oconee on Wednesday in Flowery Branch.
Harris, a University of North Carolina commit, surrendered just four hits.
Savanna Rutledge and Zoe Johnston-Hadaway each had a sixth-inning double for the Lady Falcons (11-4, 7-3 Region 8-4A), while Casey Beaver had a single and scored a run.
CHESTATEE 14, DISCOVERY 2: Jazmin Torres had three hits and five RBIs for the Lady War Eagles on Wednesday.
Torres had a home run in the third inning and run-scoring double in the fourth inning for the Lady War Eagles.
Lacie James picked up the win for Chestatee, allowing three hits and two runs in four innings.
Makayla Hunt added multiple hits for the Lady War Eagles.
