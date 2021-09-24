By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
SCOREBOARD: Cherokee Bluff picks up pair of wins against Gilmer
softball

Izzy Herren and Mia Williams each tallied five hits for Cherokee Bluff in 19-1 and 11-0 wins against Gilmer on Thursday in Ellijay. Stephanie Condland had a pair of homers for the Lady Bears. 

In the pitching circle, Williams and Herren each earned a victory. 

EAST HALL 2, NORTH OCONEE 0: Calli Hardison threw a complete-game shutout for the Lady Vikings on Thursday. She tallied eight strikeouts in the circle and allowed three hits. 

Hardison had a run-scoring double at the plate. 

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com. 

Regional events