High school softball: Pair of players from Hall County make All-State by Georgia Athletic Coaches Association

A pair of softball players from Hall County were honored with All-State recognition by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association.
In Class 4A, Flowery Branch junior left-handed pitcher Nikki Harris made the list of the best in the state. In 2021, the University of North Carolina signee went 10-6 with a 1.89 ERA. She collected 219 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings for the Lady Falcons.
Harris allowed just 35 earned runs and 26 walks in the pitching circle.
In Class 3A, Cherokee Bluff High senior slugger Stephanie Condland also made the cut. This season, Condland hit .495 with 14 home runs and 42 RBIs.
She also connected on nine doubles and four triples.