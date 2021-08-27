By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school softball: East Hall's Banks throws perfect game against Cedar Shoals
softball

East Hall's Maggie Banks recorded a perfect game in the pitching circle in a 12-0 win against Cedar Shoals on Thursday. 

Banks finished the four-inning game with five strikeouts. 

The Lady Vikings broke the game open with run-scoring hits from Elvie Armour, Alexis Burce, Banks and Gracie Ausborn in the five-run second inning. 

CHEROKEE BLUFF 11, LUMPKIN COUNTY 3: Stephanie Condland had a home run for the Lady Bears, while Emma Anzaldi and Lauren Rule each connected on a double on Thursday. 

Rule finished the game with a pair of hits and four RBIs. 


Regional events