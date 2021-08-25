Flowery Branch secures 3-2 region softball win in 8 innings over East Hall

Capitalizing on opportunities and a solid pitching performance by Nikki Harris was exactly what Flowery Branch’s softball team needed Tuesday night.
The Falcons snatched a 3-2 win in eight innings over East Hall at East Hall Park.
Flowery Branch improved to 6-2, 2-1 Region 8 AAAA.
“The girls persevered,” Lady Falcons coach Blake Cagle said. “We pulled it out. It was a great team effort.”
The scored was tied at 2-2 headed into the eighth inning.
Flowery Branch’s Casey Beaver led the inning off by making contact with the ball. When she raced toward first, East Hall threw the ball away as Beaver advanced to second. This was one of five errors on the night for the Lady Vikings. Then a well- placed sacrifice bunt helped her advance.
Beaver scored on a wild pitch giving the Falcons the lead.
This was all pitcher Nikki Harris.
The junior lefty locked in on the order, securing her 11th strikeout of the night for the first out in the extra inning.
Then two spectacular defensive players helped secure the win.
“Nikki pitched a great game tonight,” Cagle said.
On the other side of the field, East Hall softball coach Anuel Burce was searching for answers. This is the second one-run game the Lady Vikings (4-2, 0-2) have lost this season.
“If you’re going make some errors, you need to score more than two runs,” Burce said.
East Hall managed to get eight hits off of Harris, who was spinning the ball with solid control.
The Lady Vikings looked like they were going to get to her in the fifth inning.
East Hall loaded the bases with one out.
East Hall left them stranded as Harris forced a ground out and strikeout to end the threat. She only walked one batter in the game.
Gracie Ausborn went 3-for-4 at the plate for East Hall.
Up next, Flowery Branch faces North Oconee on Thursday. East Hall hosts North Oconee on Wednesday.