Flowery Branch secures 3-2 region softball win in 8 innings over East Hall

Capitalizing on opportunities and a solid pitching performance by Nikki Harris was exactly what Flowery Branch’s softball team needed Tuesday night.



The Falcons snatched a 3-2 win in eight innings over East Hall at East Hall Park.

Flowery Branch improved to 6-2, 2-1 Region 8 AAAA.

“The girls persevered,” Lady Falcons coach Blake Cagle said. “We pulled it out. It was a great team effort.”