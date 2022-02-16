Soccer scoreboard: Cook carries Cherokee Bluff girls past Lakeview Academy

Kaitlin Cook scored three goals with an assist for the Cherokee Bluff girls in a 7-1 win against Lakeview Academy on Tuesday.

Anna Gessner chipped in a pair of goals and three assists for the Lady Bears.

Alyssa Stringer and Genesis Gamez each found the back of the net once for Cherokee Bluff.

CHEROKEE BLUFF BOYS 9, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 1: Garrett Wayne led the way with four goals for the Bears on Tuesday, while Tristan Martinez scored twice. Brad Cabrera, Daniel Di Bona and Hunter Wilton each added one goal for Cherokee Bluff.

EAST HALL BOYS 7, STEPHENS COUNTY 0: David Loza scored twice for the Vikings on Tuesday, while Amado Valladarez chipped in three assists in Toccoa.



Justin Torres, Eden Castrejon, Angel Perez, Ranferi Lara and Arturo Lira each chipped in a goal for the Vikings.

Up next, East Hall hosts Cherokee Bluff on Friday.

JOHNSON BOYS 4, CHESTATEE 2: Kevin Castillo and Jorge Sandoval each scored twice for the Knights (5-0-1) on Tuesday. Also for Johnson, Angel Sagrero, David Artega and Jeffrey Castillo provided an assist.

The Knights improve to a 5-0-1 record.



COLLINS HILL GIRLS 2, GAINESVILLE 1: Chandler Baudin scored for the Gainesville girls on Tuesday.



ALPHARETTA GIRLS 10, FLOWERY BRANCH 0: With the loss, the Lady Falcons fall to 0-3-2 on the season.

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com



