North Hall picks Russ Crain as its new girls soccer coach

On Wednesday, North Hall High announced that Russ Crain was hired as its new girls soccer coach.
The announcement was made by Trojans athletics director Sam Borg in a press release by Hall County schools athletics director Stan Lewis.
He fills the position previously held by Alex Wright, who accepted a position in Gwinnett County. In 2021, the Lady Trojans advanced to the Class 3A state semifinals.
Crain is a North Hall High graduate and was part of the program’s first state tournament appearance for soccer in 1996.
His father, Rusty Crain, served as boys soccer coach at North Hall for 10 years.
“We are grateful for a great run with coach Wright as the leader of our girls’ soccer program, and we are excited about coach Crain taking the helm,” Borg said. “Russ Crain was quick to rise to the challenge and is already starting things off the right way by meeting with the girls and planning a summer kids’ camp July 6-8.”