High school soccer playoffs: Overtime is the right time again for No. 4 East Hall in win over Clarkston

Neither team felt a need to panic after a scoreless first half despite a close call each way.



Kaw Htoo nearly gave Clarkston (12-6-1) the lead in the 25th minute with a blast from 35 yards out only to be denied by a diving save from East Hall goalkeeper Kenny Barrera-Paz.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Torres had two big chances to give the Vikings the lead in the opening frame, first taking a long free kick from Javier Sanchez before hitting the back post with a diagonal shot form the left wing in the 32nd minute, and then being robbed by sweeper Gladys Kosongo who cleared away a shot from an open net in the 45th minute.

Htoo and Clarkston finally broke through early in the second half thanks to a careless pass by the East Hall defense.

The junior showed why he is his team’s leading scorer by quickly converting the turnover near the top of the penalty area into a goal to give the visiting Angoras a 1-0 lead with 32:58 left in regulation.

“We knew (Clarkston is) very dangerous shooting from distances,” Henry said. “With any bit of space, they’re able to make very tough shots, and they did.”

But as Henry had pointed out about his team, it wasn’t about to panic, and the Vikings returned the favor by cashing in a Clarkston turnover in its own end just over six minutes later.

Fidel Maleko came off his line to try to clear a long ball up the middle away from the charging East Hall attackers.

But his clearing attempt was slightly mis-hit, and wound up on the foot of Yerli Mejia, who, seeing the Angoras goalkeeper still well out of the net, simply popped the ball over his head and under the crossbar for the equalizer to make the score 1-1 with 26:15 left in regulation.

And once the game went to overtime, the Vikings simply waited for their opportunity, which came about two and a half minutes into the second extra frame off another broken play of sorts.

Oscar Barcenas sent a free kick from about 55 yards out into the penalty area that was headed straight up in the air by Miguel Dominguez.

Maleko and his defenders desperately tried to send the airborne ball out of danger, but Aldaco got to it first and headed it over the defense and into the net for a 2-1 East Hall lead with 8:30 remaining.

“You just go with it in the moment,” Aldaco said of ad-libbing on a 50-50 ball. “It was just a header. It was a little bit lucky, but if it’s something that puts us into the (lead), that’s fine. We didn’t want to go to penalty (kicks). … And that was enough.”

Indeed, while Clarkston had applied some pressure over the remainder of the game, the Vikings were able to keep the Angoras from getting a clean look, and eventually were able to maintain possession long enough to run out the clock.

They also put themselves back into the quarterfinals and earn a return trip to Benedictine, where they scored a 3-0 victory in the same round last year.

“(The quarterfinals) is a good place to find ourselves every year,” Henry said. “We went down to Benedictine last year in the Elite Eight. So, same exact situation, one we’re familiar with going down there. We’re familiar with their field, and we had success last year. So, I feel pretty confident going down there.”