Final Four bound! Cherokee Bluff girls roll past Morgan County in third round

Cherokee Bluff’s girls soccer team has had one thing on its minds all season: getting another shot at Westminster.

The third-ranked Lady Bears (18-3) are about to get their wish.

On Monday, Cherokee Bluff found the back of the net twice in the first two minutes of the second half against Morgan County, setting the stage for a 7-1 win in the Class 3A state quarterfinals at Yonah Field.

With the win, the Bears earn a trip to face top-ranked Westminster (18-1), which has claimed six state titles since 2015, in the state semifinals later this week in Atlanta.

Match time and day is still to be determined.

“This is awesome,” Cherokee Bluff coach Calvin Cook said. “All we wanted was an opportunity to play Westminster again. We’ve worked extremely hard all season to put ourselves in this position and we’re ready to go.”