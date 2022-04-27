East Hall boys pull shocker in Savannah, earn spot in soccer state semifinals

East Hall’s boys soccer team is showing that its No. 4 seed to the postseason was just a number.
In fact, the Vikings (11-8-1) are now just one win away from making it back to the Class 4A state championship match.
On Tuesday, East Hall Jonathan Torres and Eden Castrejon scored goals midway through the first half en route to a 3-0 win in the state quarterfinals over Benedictine Military in Savannah.
In the second half, Ranger Lara-Chavez scored on a penalty kick, after David Loza was taken down in the box.
With the win, the Vikings will visit Northwest Whitfield in the state semifinals Friday in Dalton. Match time is still to be determined.
In 2021, East Hall made it to the state finals, falling to Southeast Whitfield in a match played at Duluth High.