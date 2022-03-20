Track and field: Gainesville boys, Cherokee Bluff girls repeat at Hall County champions

After completing the 2022 Hall County championships, there’s no doubt who is best.
On Saturday, Gainesville’s boys and Cherokee Bluff’s girls put on dominating showings to repeat as county championship at Cherokee Bluff.
The Lady Bears took care of business in the running events, led by wins from M’Kaylah Jackson in the 100 dash (12.59 seconds) and 200 (26.32).
Meanwhile, Hannah Cheek came out on top for Cherokee Bluff in the 110 hurdles (15.68) and 300 hurdles (51.59).
In the 400-relay and 800 relay, the Lady Bears also earned first-place points.
In the field events, Cherokee Bluff got first place from Avery Jones in the shot put (35-8) and Olivia Owens in the long jump (15-8).
In the 1600 meter, North Hall freshman Clodagh O’Bryant broke her own school record, running a blistering time of 5:14.
Gainesville’s Ashley Thompson won the 3200 meter (11:57) and helped its 1600-relay team (4:27) earn the win.
Also in the girls’ distance events, North Hall won the 3200 relay (10:20) and Abi Moore won the 800 (2:28.85).
For the Red Elephants boys, Markelle Cheek took first place in the 110 hurdles (15.25) and 300 hurdles (42.55).
Gainesville also won the 400 relay (42.55).
In the field events, Gainesville’s Jeremiah Telander won the high jump (5-10) and Malik Drinkard placed first in the long jump (23-4).
In the pole vault, North Hall’s Simon Seid put on a dominant showing, winning with a mark of 14-6.
Flowery Branch’s Ryan Gruss won the 200 and 400.
Hall County championships
Team standings
at Cherokee Bluff High
BOYS
1. Gainesville 177
2. West Hall 116.5
3. Flowery Brach 108.5
4. Chestatee 76
5. Cherokee Bluff 73.5
6. North Hall 68.5
7. East Hall 44
8. Johnson 18
9. Riverside Military 10
GIRLS
1. Cherokee Bluff 208
2. Gainesville 145.5
3. North Hall 120
4. Chestatee 88.5
5. Flowery Branch 44
6. East Hall 39
7. Lakeview Academy 21
8. West Hall 15
9. Johnson 6
Boys winners
3200 relay
Gainesville 8:24.95
110 hurdles
Markelle Cheek Gainesville 15.24
100 meter
Temeris Morrison East Hall 11.22
800 meter relay
West Hall 1:33.96
1600 meter
Stephen Clark West Hall 4:26.93
400 meter relay
Gainesville 44.29
400 meter
Ryan Gruss Flowery Branch 51.52
300 meter hurdles
Markelle Cheek Gainesville 42.55
800 meter
Stephen Clark West Hall 2:02.49
200 meter
Ryan Gruss Flowery Branch 22.55
3200 meter
Austin Click Cherokee Bluff 10:14.12
1600 meter relay
Flowery Branch 3:39.06
High jump
Jeremiah Telander Gainesville 5-10
Pole vault
Simon Seid North Hall 14-6
Long jump
Malik Drinkard Gainesville 23-4
Triple jump
Joey Turner Flowery Branch 43-0
Discus
Bryan Ayala Johnson 1124-9
Shot put
Tilil Blackwell West Hall 43-10
Girls events
3200-meter relay
North Hall 10:20
110 hurdles
Hannah Cheek Cherokee Bluff 15.68
100 meter
M’Kaylah Jackson 12.29
800 meter relay
Cherokee Bluff 1:49.99
1600 meter
Clodagh O’Bryant North Hall 5:14.06
400 meter relay
Cherokee Bluff 49.91
400 meter
Shanise Newton Gainesville 1:03.56
300 hurdles
Hannah Cheek Cherokee Bluff 51.19
800 meter
Abi Moore North Hall 2:28.85
200 meter
M’Kaylah Jackson Cherokee Bluff 26.32
3200 meter
Ashley Thompson Gainesville 11:57
1600 relay
Gainesville 4:27.14
High jump
Emalee Foreman Chestatee 5-0
Pole vault
Evelyn Forrester North Hall 9-6
Long jump
Olivia Owens Cherokee Bluff 15-8
Triple jump
Zoe Finelli Gainesville 33-2
Discus
Janelle Elizarraraz West Hall 92-0
Shot put
Avery Jones Cherokee Bluff 35-8