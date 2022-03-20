By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Track and field: Gainesville boys, Cherokee Bluff girls repeat at Hall County champions
CountyTrack9.jpg
Gainesville's Markelle Cheek wins the 110-meter hurdles during the Hall County championships on March 19, 2022 in Flowery Branch. - photo by Bill Murphy

After completing the 2022 Hall County championships, there’s no doubt who is best.

On Saturday, Gainesville’s boys and Cherokee Bluff’s girls put on dominating showings to repeat as county championship at Cherokee Bluff.

The Lady Bears took care of business in the running events, led by wins from M’Kaylah Jackson in the 100 dash (12.59 seconds) and 200 (26.32).

Meanwhile, Hannah Cheek came out on top for Cherokee Bluff in the 110 hurdles (15.68) and 300 hurdles (51.59).

In the 400-relay and 800 relay, the Lady Bears also earned first-place points.

In the field events, Cherokee Bluff got first place from Avery Jones in the shot put (35-8) and Olivia Owens in the long jump (15-8).

In the 1600 meter, North Hall freshman Clodagh O’Bryant broke her own school record, running a blistering time of 5:14.

Gainesville’s Ashley Thompson won the 3200 meter (11:57) and helped its 1600-relay team (4:27) earn the win.

Also in the girls’ distance events, North Hall won the 3200 relay (10:20) and Abi Moore won the 800 (2:28.85).

For the Red Elephants boys, Markelle Cheek took first place in the 110 hurdles (15.25) and 300 hurdles (42.55).

Gainesville also won the 400 relay (42.55).

In the field events, Gainesville’s Jeremiah Telander won the high jump (5-10) and Malik Drinkard placed first in the long jump (23-4).

In the pole vault, North Hall’s Simon Seid put on a dominant showing, winning with a mark of 14-6.

Flowery Branch’s Ryan Gruss won the 200 and 400.

Hall County championships

Team standings

at Cherokee Bluff High

BOYS

1.       Gainesville                       177

2.       West Hall                         116.5

3.       Flowery Brach                 108.5

4.       Chestatee                         76

5.       Cherokee Bluff                73.5

6.       North Hall                        68.5

7.       East Hall                           44

8.       Johnson                            18

9.       Riverside Military            10

 

GIRLS

1.       Cherokee Bluff                208

2.       Gainesville                        145.5

3.       North Hall                         120

4.       Chestatee                         88.5

5.       Flowery Branch               44

6.       East Hall                            39

7.       Lakeview Academy         21

8.       West Hall                          15

9.       Johnson                            6

Boys winners

3200 relay         

Gainesville         8:24.95

110 hurdles

Markelle Cheek               Gainesville         15.24

100 meter

Temeris Morrison           East Hall             11.22

800 meter relay

West Hall           1:33.96

1600 meter

Stephen Clark    West Hall           4:26.93

400 meter relay

Gainesville         44.29

400 meter

Ryan Gruss         Flowery Branch               51.52

300 meter hurdles

Markelle Cheek               Gainesville         42.55

800 meter

Stephen Clark    West Hall           2:02.49

200 meter

Ryan Gruss         Flowery Branch               22.55

3200 meter

Austin Click        Cherokee Bluff                10:14.12

1600 meter relay

Flowery Branch               3:39.06

High jump

Jeremiah Telander          Gainesville         5-10

Pole vault

Simon Seid         North Hall          14-6

Long jump

Malik Drinkard  Gainesville         23-4

Triple jump

Joey Turner       Flowery Branch               43-0

Discus

Bryan Ayala       Johnson              1124-9

Shot put

Tilil Blackwell     West Hall           43-10

Girls events

3200-meter relay

North Hall          10:20

110 hurdles

Hannah Cheek   Cherokee Bluff                15.68

100 meter

M’Kaylah Jackson            12.29

800 meter relay

Cherokee Bluff                1:49.99

1600 meter

Clodagh O’Bryant            North Hall          5:14.06

400 meter relay

Cherokee Bluff                49.91

400 meter

Shanise Newton              Gainesville         1:03.56

300 hurdles

Hannah Cheek   Cherokee Bluff                51.19

800 meter

Abi Moore          North Hall          2:28.85

200 meter

M’Kaylah Jackson            Cherokee Bluff                26.32

3200 meter

Ashley Thompson           Gainesville         11:57

1600 relay

Gainesville         4:27.14

High jump

Emalee Foreman             Chestatee           5-0

Pole vault

Evelyn Forrester              North Hall          9-6

Long jump

Olivia Owens     Cherokee Bluff                15-8

Triple jump

Zoe Finelli           Gainesville         33-2

Discus

Janelle Elizarraraz           West Hall           92-0

Shot put

Avery Jones       Cherokee Bluff                35-8

 

 

 

