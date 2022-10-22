High school cross country: Gainesville sweeps titles at Region 8-6A championship

Paced by senior John Jessup’s first-place overall run of 16 minutes, 13 seconds, both the Gainesville boys and girls earned Region 8-6A cross country titles on Saturday in Winder.
In the boys’ race, Red Elephants junior Conner Proffitt ran a third-place time of 16:34, while David Islas finished ninth (17:29).
For the Gainesville girls, senior Samantha Hartman earned fourth place (20:01) and Josabeth Graciano was one spot back (20:11).
Also for the Gainesville girls, Arianny Hoyos was seventh (21:10) and April Marrufo took 10th (21:52).
Up next, both Gainesville teams will run at the state championship meet on Nov. 5 in Carrollton.