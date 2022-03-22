Adventurous, high-energy North Hall senior Seid eyeing state title in the pole vault

With his final season hitting its stride, Seid won’t be satisfied unless he brings home the Class 3A state championship, which starts May 12 in Carrollton.



On March 19, Seid cruised to a Hall County championship by clearing the bar at 14-feet, 6-inches at Cherokee Bluff.

Seid will continue to ramp up his expectations with the region championship and state sectionals still left before state.

The self-motivated Seid is gunning for breaking the state record, which is owned by Gainesville High graduate Paul Malquist (16-8 in 2008).

To do so, Seid has curtailed his extracurricular activities and focused all his attention on becoming the best pole vaulter possible.

And, when you understand how far this Trojans senior has come, it’s impossible not to pull for him.

Coming off a promising junior season, Seid knew exactly what he wanted in 2022.

However, it was almost wiped out when he missed his mark in a practice run and was flung past the landing mat, which resulted in a substantial wrist injury.

Cautiously optimistic that it wasn’t a season-ending injury, Seid was hoping a couple days rest would be the remedy.

However, three days after his unsuccessful attempt, the pain was too bad and he knew it would require medical attention.

That’s when he found out the nature of the injury.

Seid started to become concerned that Division-I college scholarship opportunities were now going to fade away if he couldn’t compete.

Yet, this determined teenager kept his focus on returning strong.

Not only did he come back.

Seid was better than ever.

In a meet earlier this month, Seid cleared a new personal best 15-1 in a large meet at North Hall. He recalls that moment crystal clear from beginning to end.

Once in the air at his pinnacle, Seid recalls his body touching the bar.

However, it didn’t budge. When he hit the mat, it was pure bliss.

“It was instant adrenaline and excitement when I landed on the mat,” Seid said. “I jumped right up and did a back flip.”

This wasn’t the first time Seid was injured.

But it was definitely one of the most potentially costly.

After his junior season ended, Seid said he broke his foot in a cliff-jumping accident on Lake Lanier.

Since he was young, Seid said he’s never been afraid to take chances with his well-being, even though it has more than once made his parents nervous.

Seid comes from a large family – he has eight siblings – so he had more freedom and independence to be unique.

However, he’s always tried to harness that energy into a productive manner.

Seid, who plans to study civil engineering in college, was first introduced to the sport from his brother David, 24, and sister Mary, 22, who both took part in the pole vault at North Hall.

Right away, he thought it looked fun.

By the time he was 12, Seid was able to start take a stab at vaulting for the first time, under the watchful eyes of big brother and sister.

Since then, Seid has soared past their best marks.

Now, he’s gunning for that state championship.

Seid is purposeful in his participation in the pole vault. He wants to use his athletic skills to pay for his college education.

He knows the day will come that doing the pole vault will come to an end.

Seid is interested in civil engineering since he’s always had a knack for tinkering with tools and building things.

In fact, Seid’s biggest accomplishment to date is rebuilding a bathroom in his family’s home.

To prepare for making a run at the state championship, Seid said he practices diligently with his teammates and even makes the trip to Commerce three times a week to workout with his club.