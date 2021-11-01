North Hall's Rochester provides 'Tough Mudder' mentality out of the backfield

Kevin Rochester isn’t apprehensive about setting bold goals.

The accomplished senior running back for the Trojans has already crossed one of his list for 2021, so now he’s on to the most ambitious goal.

In addition to striving to be a person of unquestionable character and a Christian example to everyone in the locker room, Rochester is now embarking on trying to hit 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Trojans (6-3, 4-1 Region 7-3A).

“Once I reach my goals, it is setting the next one every step and having something to work for,” he said.

North Hall’s running back said his success is a collective effort.

“My (offensive) line gives me great holes,” he said. “I know they’re giving me their all. I want to give it right back to them and give it back to the team. Every time I get the ball, I want to get as far as I can get and run over as many people as I can.”

Since he’s sitting at 1,353 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, Rochester will have the postseason to try and reach this mark, as the regular season ends Friday against Dawson County (5-4, 4-1) in Dawsonville.

The winner of the Week 12 matchup will lock up the No. 2 spot in the state playoff bracket. North Hall is looking to open the postseason at home for the third consecutive season as region runner-up.