West Hall football staff adds Bruce Miller as quarterbacks, passing game coach

West Hall High added to its football staff this offseason, picking up retired Gainesville High coach Bruce Miller as its new passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Hired in January, Miller will work with senior Clayton Jenkins, who has been a two-year starter at the position for the Spartans.

Miller will work in conjunction with West Hall offensive coordinator Will Gross.

Jenkins accounted for about 1,300 yards of offense in 2019 for the Spartans, according to coach Krofton Montgomery.

“I believe (Miller) is a coach that will bring a lot of juice and ideas to our offensive side to alleviate some of the strain on coach Gross has had to do in the past year by managing many positions.

In 2020, West Hall will begin competition in Class 3A, a move down from the last classification cycle by the GHSA.

Miller earned 157 of 225 career win as a head coach with the Red Elephants from 2002-2017. With Deshaun Watson at quarterback, Gainesville had its best finish with a Class 5A state championship in 2012.

“To go on top of that, for me, to have him on staff to ask questions of things that arise as a head coach, you can bet he’s seen it as well so I can lean on him for advice, as well,” Montgomery added.