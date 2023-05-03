Times Athlete of the Year banquet planned for May 9 at the Gainesville Civic Center

On May 9, The Times will honor its 20 nominees for the Athlete of the Year Awards with a banquet, starting at 6 p.m. at the Gainesville Civic Center.
In addition, winners for the Boys Athlete of the Year and Girls Athlete of the Year will be announced.
Speaking will be 1973 Masters champion Tommy Aaron.
To purchase tickets, contact Megan Smarz at 770-535-6371.
The following athletes will be recognized for individual achievement.
Name School Sport
Jeremiah Telander Gainesville Football
John Jessup Gainesville Boys cross country
Clodgah O’Bryant North Hall Girls cross country
Genesis Satterfield North Hall Softball
Grace-Blythe Cornett Cherokee Bluff Volleyball
Riley Black Chestatee Girls basketball
Colton Wilbanks Chestatee Boys basketball
Dean Wall Cherokee Bluff Boys swimming
Samantha Walton Flowery Branch Girls swimming
Caleb Pruitt East Hall Boys wrestling
Ashley Godinez Chestatee Girls wrestling
Tanner Stephens Lakeview Academy Boys golf
Alisa Pressley Cherokee Bluff Girls golf
James Rivenbark Cherokee Bluff Boys tennis
Ella Kate Canaday North Hall Girls tennis
Jorge Sandoval Johnson Boys soccer
Sarah Greiner Flowery Branch Girls soccer
Bryce England Cherokee Bluff Baseball
Conner Proffitt Gainesville Boys track and field
Olivia Owens Cherokee Bluff Girls track and field