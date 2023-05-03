By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Times Athlete of the Year banquet planned for May 9 at the Gainesville Civic Center
On May 9, The Times will honor its 20 nominees for the Athlete of the Year Awards with a banquet, starting at 6 p.m. at the Gainesville Civic Center. 

In addition, winners for the Boys Athlete of the Year and Girls Athlete of the Year will be announced. 

Speaking will be 1973 Masters champion Tommy Aaron. 

To purchase tickets, contact Megan Smarz at 770-535-6371. 

The following athletes will be recognized for individual achievement. 

Name                                     School                                  Sport

Jeremiah Telander            Gainesville                         Football

John Jessup                       Gainesville                         Boys cross country

Clodgah O’Bryant              North Hall                          Girls cross country

Genesis Satterfield           North Hall                           Softball

Grace-Blythe Cornett       Cherokee Bluff                  Volleyball

Riley Black                         Chestatee                            Girls basketball

Colton Wilbanks               Chestatee                            Boys basketball

Dean Wall                           Cherokee Bluff                   Boys swimming

Samantha Walton            Flowery Branch                 Girls swimming

Caleb Pruitt                       East Hall                              Boys wrestling

Ashley Godinez                Chestatee                            Girls wrestling

Tanner Stephens             Lakeview Academy           Boys golf

Alisa Pressley                  Cherokee Bluff                    Girls golf

James Rivenbark            Cherokee Bluff                    Boys tennis

Ella Kate Canaday          North Hall                             Girls tennis

Jorge Sandoval               Johnson                                Boys soccer

Sarah Greiner                  Flowery Branch                   Girls soccer

Bryce England                Cherokee Bluff                      Baseball

Conner Proffitt                Gainesville                            Boys track and field

Olivia Owens                   Cherokee Bluff                     Girls track and field

