Seniors 2020: Two years of adversity haven't derailed Gainesville's Valentine and his hopes of pitching at a high level in college

Zach Valentine can’t help but wonder what might have been during his abbreviated final two seasons playing varsity baseball at Gainesville High. The right-handed pitcher was primed to be a team leader, but factors totally out of his control ended those hopes quickly in 2019 and 2020.



However, he’s not going to sit back and let it define his baseball career. It’s far from over.

Thanks to a March offer he received from Georgia Highlands College, he’s hoping it’s just the beginning of many good things to come. Right now, Valentine’s preparing for making the next step with home workouts and waiting eagerly for local ball fields to open so he can toe the rubber again.

Valentine’s coach at Gainesville, Adam Miller, describes his right-handed standout as someone who is a bulldog on the mound with effective command of all his pitches.

“Zach can throw any pitch at any time,” Miller said.

However, it was his mature response to injury that had players and coaches never doubting that Valentine can be better than ever at the next level.

“Zach was always one of the hardest-working players in the Gainesville baseball program,” Miller said. “He waited his turn his first two years of high school and was poised to have a great junior season.”

Valentine’s season in 2019 ended abruptly in Game 5 of the season when he took a sharply-hit ball against North Hall back to the mound off his left leg. After being transported by ambulance to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, doctors diagnosed the injury as a fractured tibia. Valentine had surgery the day after the injury and would miss the final 23 games of the season.

His senior campaign was going to be his redemption from such a terrible injury less that 12 months early. However, it wasn’t meant to be. The the nation’s coronavirus pandemic halted play on March 13 for two weeks, which was extended by Gov. Brian Kemp on April 1. The GHSA responded swifty the next day to cancel the remainder of the spring sports.

The Red Elephants had 18 games remaining on the schedule, mostly in league play.

However, Valentine’s not going to get bitter about the hand he was dealt, even though he was excited about the Red Elephants, especially in 2020 being a real contender with a group of five seniors and playing in Region 8-6A.

However, as kids in the class of 2020 have had to learn early as teenagers: nothing about life is fair.

Valentine feels blessed to have a top-notch group of doctors and physical therapists he worked with for about two months after surgery, before getting back on the mound to get his arm strength back up to par.

That seemed to work quite well.

In his first 2019 summer outing, he picked up the complete-game win by allowing only a pair of hits.

“That was such a sigh to throw the ball well in summer ball,” Valentine said.

After that, the Gainesville ace was ready to go sooner than doctors expected. He gives that credit to physical therapists who were able to shave time off Valentine’s time away from baseball.

“When I’m pitching, I attack hitters and throw strikes, let my defense make plays behind me,” said Valentine.

And the 2019 injury, a linedrive off the bat of North Hall’s Caleb Clark, it left him mentally unfazed. Gainesville’s ace pitcher had no reservations about getting back on the bump. His stat line would indicate that, going 2-1 with a 2,30 ERA and 25 strikeouts over 17 innings pitched in 2020.

Baseball is Valentine’s passion. He will continue to play as long as he can.

Hopefully, in college, he’ll be able to show he has a high ceiling for his talent on the diamond.

“Zach is a wonderful kid and really inspiring with all he’s overcome,” Miller said.