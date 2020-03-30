BREAKING
Live updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia now 3,028, including 34 in Hall; 100 have died statewide, none in Hall
Medical professionals advise positive results don’t show full picture as testing remains limited
Send us story ideas of athletes, coaches doing good deeds in Hall County
Updated: March 30, 2020, 4:39 p.m.

During this dormant time in the sports world, do you know any high school athletes and coaches getting out to do good deeds in Hall County? It’s important to highlight those who are lending a helping hand while the world is trying to lessen the impact of the coronavirus. It could be helping neighbors, delivering meals or assisting in any other number of ways. If so, contact Times sports editor Bill Murphy at 770-718-3415 or bmurphy@gainesvilletimes.com. He’s also on Twitter @Bill_Murphy313.

