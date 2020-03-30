During this dormant time in the sports world, do you know any high school athletes and coaches getting out to do good deeds in Hall County? It’s important to highlight those who are lending a helping hand while the world is trying to lessen the impact of the coronavirus. It could be helping neighbors, delivering meals or assisting in any other number of ways. If so, contact Times sports editor Bill Murphy at 770-718-3415 or bmurphy@gainesvilletimes.com. He’s also on Twitter @Bill_Murphy313.
Send us story ideas of athletes, coaches doing good deeds in Hall County
Latest
-
There's a real possibility of no spring football for high school teams in 2020. Here's what coaches are saying about keeping kids in shape.
-
High school football: College coaches rely on technology to keep recruiting pipeline intact during COVID-19
-
High school volleyball: Oakley named new coach at East Hall
-
Help us out! Send us story ideas you think we should tell.
Friends to Follow social media